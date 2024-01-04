Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 94.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $7,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.