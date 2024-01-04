Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 3.3% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 66,289.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,910,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 279.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,962,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,212,000 after buying an additional 1,445,693 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.00. 68,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

