Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.