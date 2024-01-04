Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

