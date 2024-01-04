Scott & Selber Inc. Trims Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Scott & Selber Inc. cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

NYSE:SYY opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

