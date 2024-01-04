ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $55,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,608.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,383 shares of company stock worth $6,710,862. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $675.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $720.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $663.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

