Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declines By 7.3%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.09. The company had a trading volume of 142,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,829. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.61%.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

