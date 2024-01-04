Short Interest in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Declines By 7.3%

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.14. The company had a trading volume of 231,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,834. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

