Short Interest in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Decreases By 8.0%

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the November 30th total of 31,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 859,170 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.59. 6,007,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,426,223. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

