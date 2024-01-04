SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,942,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 37.1% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $375.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.33. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $377.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

