SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Advisor Resource Council’s 4th Largest Position

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.1% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $188.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

