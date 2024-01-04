SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 3.7% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,451 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,820 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

