Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $167,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after buying an additional 3,327,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

