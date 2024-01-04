Stonegate Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 114.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6,517.6% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.6% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $95.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

