Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,060 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $78.13 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

