Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $33,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $492.40 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $573.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $524.31 and its 200-day moving average is $476.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.60.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

