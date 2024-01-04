Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $138.65 on Thursday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.88.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

