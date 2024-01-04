The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $67.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,748. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

View Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.