Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

