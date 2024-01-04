Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.3% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of QQQM stock opened at $163.24 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.44. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $107.14 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- It’s official, BYD has overtaken Tesla as the EV king
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Analysts expect Bank of America stock to rally 55%
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.