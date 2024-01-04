Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

