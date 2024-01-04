Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $528,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

