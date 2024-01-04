Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 698,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,119,000 after buying an additional 95,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,841,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,659,000 after purchasing an additional 618,166 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,998,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,006,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in ONEOK by 6.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE opened at $71.80 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

