Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $769,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

