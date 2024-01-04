Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 684 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.36 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

