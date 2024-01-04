UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,182,724,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in UBS Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,056,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,377,000 after buying an additional 11,900,050 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,197,000 after buying an additional 649,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,682,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,769,000 after acquiring an additional 520,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,848,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $29.30 on Thursday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

