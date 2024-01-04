Union Savings Bank Sells 285 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Union Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.0 %

DIS stock opened at $91.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11. The company has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

