Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after acquiring an additional 504,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after acquiring an additional 94,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $294.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.70. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $217.76 and a 1-year high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.