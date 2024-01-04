Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,735,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,211,000 after purchasing an additional 227,215 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,794,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,529,000 after purchasing an additional 273,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,802,000 after buying an additional 193,729 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

