Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,804,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,624,000 after purchasing an additional 684,660 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11,040.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,156,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,092,000 after acquiring an additional 56,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,694,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,657,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,781,000 after purchasing an additional 30,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.78 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.