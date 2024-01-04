Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $430.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $417.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $348.06 and a 12-month high of $438.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

