Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1283 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.