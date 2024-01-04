Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.96 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
