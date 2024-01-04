Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $233.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.46 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $329.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

