Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.86% of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

