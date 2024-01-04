Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Gap Down to $25.57

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $24.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 8,870,432 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -53.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

