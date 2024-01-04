Walter Public Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises about 3.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $15,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.88. 149,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,605. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $245.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

