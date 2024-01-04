Walter Public Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 3.3% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.26. The company had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $207.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total value of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

