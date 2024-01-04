Walter Public Investments Inc. Decreases Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Walter Public Investments Inc. cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,629 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 2.4% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Expedia Group worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expedia Group by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,706 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $130,470,000 after buying an additional 745,757 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.77.

Expedia Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,171. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.29. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to repurchase up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,777. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,477 shares of company stock worth $12,489,525. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

