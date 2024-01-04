Walter Public Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 274,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ASML by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.2% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $706.09. The company had a trading volume of 242,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,296. The stock has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $690.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $668.64. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $562.55 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

