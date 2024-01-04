Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $18.56 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 4.4% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $18,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total transaction of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $2,759,608 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.99. 425,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The company has a market cap of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.