Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $21.34 Million Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. CGI accounts for about 5.1% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of CGI worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $376,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $203,388,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $212,464,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 583.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 560,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after acquiring an additional 478,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in CGI by 9.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,384,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,709,000 after purchasing an additional 463,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.71. 13,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,455. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.35 and a twelve month high of $109.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GIB

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.