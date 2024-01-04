Walter Public Investments Inc. Sells 2,637 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Walter Public Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for approximately 2.7% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 62.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 538,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,314,000 after acquiring an additional 205,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Raymond James raised shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.15. 100,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 62.29%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

