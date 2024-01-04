Walter Public Investments Inc. Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up 1.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RY. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.00. 126,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

