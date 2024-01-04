Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.87. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $70.98 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

