Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $274,000 Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 561,946 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4,619.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,009,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 988,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 3,986,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,502,935. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.