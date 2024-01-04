Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Intuit by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total transaction of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $591.56. 160,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,879. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $631.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

