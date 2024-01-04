Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

CVS traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $80.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,520. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $93.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

