Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in BlackRock by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

BLK stock traded up $7.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $791.58. The company had a trading volume of 81,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $730.88 and a 200 day moving average of $700.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 56.10%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

