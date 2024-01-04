Wealth Management Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after purchasing an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,865. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.