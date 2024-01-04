Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 1,876 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

USMV stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,638,937 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

