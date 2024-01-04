Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 306 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXI. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $619,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

EXI traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $125.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $106.39 and a 52-week high of $127.80. The company has a market cap of $394.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.14.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.